One of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” has been arrested, the bureau’s Chicago Field Office announced on Sunday.

The announcement, which was made in conjunction with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, revealed that 29-year-old Luis Macedo was taken into custody in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday.

Macdeo, whose last known address was in Oak Lawn, was wanted in connection with the brutal murder of 15-year-old Alex Arellano in 2009. According to authorities, Arellano was brutally beaten, shot, and then set on fire by alleged members of the Latin Kings street gang.

“The atrocious violent acts committed by Luis Macedo, and his unwise decision to evade law enforcement, are the reasons why the FBI has established a ‘Ten Most Wanted’ list,” Special Agent Michael J. Anderson said in a statement.

Macedo was charged with one count of first degree murder in July 2009, and a federal arrest warrant was issued by the District Court of Chicago in May 2010.

According to FBI data, Macedo was the 507th person placed on the “Most Wanted” list, which was established in 1950.