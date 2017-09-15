Obama's Official Photographer to Hold Event in Chicago

Pete Souza, the official White House Photographer during former President Barack Obama’s administration, is coming to Chicago to discuss his new collection of photos that will hit stores this fall.

The book, entitled “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” features hundreds of photos of the former president, and will even feature a foreword written by Obama himself.

The book will be released on Nov. 7, and Souza will be appearing at a pair of events in the Chicago area to promote it.

The first event will take place at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, in conjunction with the Seminary Co-op, on Nov. 15. The event is free and open to the public, and more information will be available in mid-October about the event.

The second event will take place on Nov. 16 in Naperville at Anderson’s Bookshop. Tickets are required for that event, according to Souza’s website. A book purchase will be required to get admission to the event, and two people will be granted admission for each purchase made.

Souza will also do book signings in Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. as part of his book tour, which will begin on Nov. 8 in Brooklyn.