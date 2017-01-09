NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the speech beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday right here.

As Chicago prepares to host President Barack Obama for his farewell address Tuesday, there are some things city residents and those attending the speech should know.

The highly-anticipated address comes less than two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Here are somethings to know about Obama's visit and speech:

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Doors at the McCormick Place open at 5 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to arrive at or before that time. Those arriving late may not be permitted to attend.

The farewell address is scheduled to take place 8 p.m. CT. and is expected to be followed by a "family reunion" for Obama's former campaign staffers, according to a notice sent to Obama alumni and obtained by The Associated Press.

WHAT CAN YOU BRING?

All attendees will be subject to "airport-like security" and should bring as few personal iterms as possible. Bags, sharp objects, umbrellas, liguids, and signs will not be allowed in the venue.

Attire for the event is casual, according to the White House's website.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPEECH LIVE

Whether you're at work, on the go or at home you can watch complete coverage of the speech live on NBC 5 or on the NBC Chicago app right here. We will offer a live stream beginning at 8 p.m. online and on-air. The coverage will continue until the speech ends.

TICKET INFORMATION

Thousands of people lined up first thing Saturday morning to get free tickets to the event- so many that officials said tickets were no longer available before distribution even began.

Hundreds of tickets have since made their way to the online marketplace, some being sold for thousands of dollars apiece ahead of the historic address. It remains unclear, however, if those tickets are legitimate or if they can legally be sold.

The Better Business Bureau warned hopeful attendees Monday to beware of scams surrounding the secondary ticket sales.

"If you buy tickets to see Barak [sic] Obama's farewell address Tuesday evening in Chicago, you may be saying farewell to your hard earned money instead of the president," CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas said in a statement.

Bernas warned against buying the tickets online saying "there's no way to verify these tickets, and unquestionably people are going to be showing up and being turned away because of scam tickets."

ABOUT THE SPEECH

Obama, in a written statement released last week, explained that the American people have helped him lead during his presidency, a theme he plans to highlight in his speech.

"I'm thinking about [my remarks] as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thought on where we all go from here," he wrote.

The sitting president offered encouragement to his fellow Americans, who he said have hit obstacles since he took office.

"Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger," he said. "That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.

The U.S. president's farewell address, Obama noted, is a tradition that dates back to 1796, when George Washington said goodbye to Americans before transferring power to his successor, John Adams.

HOW TO GET THERE

Officials are encouraging attendees to take public transportation to the event, noting that presidential security measures will be in place.

TRAFFIC INFORMATION

While it remains unclear when the president will arrive in Chicago and how he will be traveling to the event, there is a possibility traffic will be impacted by the visit.

If the president lands at O'Hare International Airport, he may take a helicopter and land near Soldier Field. If that happens, he could then motorcade to McCormick Place, which would in turn cause rolling street closures in the area.

He could also motorcade to the event, which would also cause rolling street closures on whichever route he chooses to take.

It remains unclear if Obama plans to stay in Chicago following the event, or if he will return to Washington D.C. that evening.