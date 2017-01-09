Thinking of Buying a Ticket Online to Obama's Chicago Speech? Read This First | NBC Chicago
Thinking of Buying a Ticket Online to Obama's Chicago Speech? Read This First

    The Better Business Bureau is warning those looking to buy tickets to President Barack Obama’s Chicago address Tuesday evening—noting the tickets are not meant to be sold at all.

    The tickets, which were distributed to various administration guests, and then a large allotment given for free to the public on Saturday, are now selling for thousands of dollars, a bureau news release says.

    "If you buy tickets to see [Barack] Obama's farewell address Tuesday evening in Chicago, you may be saying farewell to your hard earned money instead of the president," said Steve Bernas, CEO and president of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, in a statement.

    Bernas warned against buying the tickets online after they were distributed to those who stood in line early Saturday morning.

    "There's no way to verify these tickets, and unquestionably people are going to be showing up and being turned away because of scam tickets," he said.

    The bureau encourages those who believe they’ve been scammed to report issues to the organization’s Scamtracker.

