President Barack Obama plans to give his final major address in Chicago next month, just days before his time in the White House comes to an end, sources close to the president told NBC 5.

The date for the farewell speech is planned for Jan. 10, according to the sources.

Speculation on the speech was first reported by NBC 5 earlier this month.

The speech will come shortly after the first family returns from a holiday trip to Hawaii.

Obama began his political career in Illinois, first as a state senator, and then later as a U.S. senator before becoming president in 2009.