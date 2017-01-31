Red Light Camera Battle Brews in Western Suburbs

The village of Oak Brook has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the installation of red-light cameras near Oak Brook Center shopping mall.

The suit alleges officials from neighboring Oakbrook Terrace voted to install red-light cameras at the busy intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street. It says the location was chosen “unfairly and irrationally based not upon a serious traffic problem or a significant number of accidents but rather efforts by the Defendant City of Oakbrook Terrace to increase its revenue."

Oakbrook Terrace says the cameras are needed to reduce accidents. An attorney for Oakbrook Terrace said the lawsuit has no merit and insists Oakbrook Terrace has jurisdiction over the intersection—not the village of Oak Brook.

The cameras were approved last year by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

DuPage County Clerk Paul Hinds tells NBC 5 that records show Oak Brook Terrace does have jurisdiction in the matter.