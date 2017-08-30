Notre Dame Will Host Part of Blackhawks' Training Camp

The Chicago Blackhawks will once again practice at the University of Notre Dame as part of their preseason training camp, the team announced Wednesday.

Practices will begin in South Bend on Sept. 24 and will continue through Sept. 28, and all workouts at the university will be open to the public. All practices in South Bend will take place at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

The Notre Dame excursion has become a regular occurrence for the Blackhawks, who also trained at the college in 2014 and 2015.

The Blackhawks will also hold practices in Chicago before the season begins, including their annual training camp festival on Sept. 16 at the United Center. Tickets to the event are sold out, but it won’t be the only chance that fans will have to see the Blackhawks during their preseason preparations.

All Blackhawks practices at Johnny’s IceHouse West, three in all, will be free and open to the public beginning on Oct. 2.

Here is the Blackhawks’ full training camp schedule:

Sat., Sept. 16: Training Camp Festival: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. – United Center (Scrimmage 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

Sept. 17 – Sept. 23: Practices at United Center (closed to public)

Sept. 24: 11:30 a.m. – Notre Dame

Sept. 25: 10:30 a.m. – Notre Dame

Sept. 27: 10 a.m. – Notre Dame

Sept. 28: 11 a.m. – Notre Dame

Sept.29 – 30: Practices at United Center (closed to public)

Oct. 2: 11 a.m. – Johnny’s IceHouse West

Oct. 3: 11 a.m. – Johnny’s IceHouse West

Oct. 4: 11 a.m. – Johnny’s IceHouse West

The Blackhawks will begin their regular season on Oct. 5 when they welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to the United Center.