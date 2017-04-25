North Coast Music Festival released most of its 2017 lineup Tuesday, revealing several of the artists that will take the stage in Chicago’s Union Park over Labor Day Weekend.

DeadMau5 & Eric Prydz, Gucci Mane, Damian Marley and STS9 are slated to headline, organizers announced, showcasing a mix of hip-hop, electronic and jam band musicians.

Now in its eighth year, the festival billed as “Summer’s Last Stand” is scheduled to take place from Sept. 1 through 3.

The event will also feature performances by Ween, Tipper, Big Boi, Post Malone, Skepta and Hippie Sabotage, among others.

Organizers also plan to announce five surprise artists at a later date, including a headlining act on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now, with general admission starting at $149 for all three days, or $59 for single-day admission, plus taxes and fees.

VIP packages are also available at a higher price, as well as a layaway option to purchase tickets in four installment payments.

You can find details and the complete lineup on North Coast’s website.