North Coast Music Festival Unveils 2017 Lineup

    North Coast Music Festival released most of its 2017 lineup Tuesday, revealing several of the artists that will take the stage in Chicago’s Union Park over Labor Day Weekend.

    DeadMau5 & Eric Prydz, Gucci Mane, Damian Marley and STS9 are slated to headline, organizers announced, showcasing a mix of hip-hop, electronic and jam band musicians.

    Now in its eighth year, the festival billed as “Summer’s Last Stand” is scheduled to take place from Sept. 1 through 3.

    The event will also feature performances by Ween, Tipper, Big Boi, Post Malone, Skepta and Hippie Sabotage, among others. 

    Organizers also plan to announce five surprise artists at a later date, including a headlining act on Sunday.

    Tickets are on sale now, with general admission starting at $149 for all three days, or $59 for single-day admission, plus taxes and fees.

    VIP packages are also available at a higher price, as well as a layaway option to purchase tickets in four installment payments.

    You can find details and the complete lineup on North Coast’s website.

