After months of negotiations and threats, the National Hockey League has announced that they will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

In a statement released Monday, the league announced that they were unable to come to an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation, and that the league will finalize its 2017-18 schedule without a break for players to participate in the games in South Korea.

