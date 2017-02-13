Video: NHL Official Delivers Incredible Penalty Call Sunday

The life of an NHL official isn’t a glamorous one, as referees have to dodge flying pucks and fists during the course of their duties, but Wes McCauley made quite an impression with an incredible penalty call on Sunday night in Boston.

During a game between the Bruins and the Canadiens, former Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw and Bruins defenseman Torey Krug got into a fight, and McCauley skated to center ice to dish out the penalties.

Instead of simply stating that the two players were given five-minute majors and leaving it at that, McCauley added some flash to the proceedings and delivered one of the greatest penalty calls in the history of hockey:

If that doesn’t make fans want to run through a brick wall, then it’s impossible to know what will.

For the record, the Bruins went on to win the game 4-0, undoubtedly spurred on by McCauley’s center ice theatrics.