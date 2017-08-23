If you live in Chicago and haven’t seen the musical “Hamilton” yet, you’re going to get a chance to snag tickets next week as a new block will go on sale.

According to Broadway in Chicago and the Chicago Tribune, a fresh batch of tickets will go on sale on Tues., Aug. 29. The new block of tickets will cover a 16-week span beginning in mid-January and running into late April, according to the website.

Fans looking to purchase tickets to the show can do so at The PrivateBank Theatre, by calling 1-800-775-2000, or on broadwayinchicago.com.

Tickets start at $60, according to Ticketmaster.

The Chicago run of “Hamilton” began in Sept. 2016, and is currently booked at The PrivateBank Theatre through Jan. 7, 2018.