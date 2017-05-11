When the Chicago Bears drafted quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, G.M. Ryan Pace made one request of the rookie, and on Thursday morning, he honored it.

That request was that Trubisky, who was taken with the second overall pick in the draft, should drive to Halas Hall in the 1997 Toyota that he got from his grandmother. Despite some wear and tear on the car, including 170,000 miles of driving, Trubisky did as Pace asked, and he showed up to the building with the car in all its glory:

“That’s my car. It’s got 170,000 miles on it so it can still lug around a little bit,” Trubisky said of his ride on draft night.

The car was the same one that Trubisky used to drive to a steakhouse in Chapel Hill, NC when he was meeting with the Bears for the first time during the draft process. The team swore him to secrecy about the meeting, but after the draft he revealed that the team had expressed interest in him early in the process.

After he was picked by the Bears, Trubisky also revealed that he was a big fan of Walter Payton’s legacy as he grew up, and that he’s excited to come to Chicago. “I’m glad they came up and got me at No. 2,” he said. “I think it shows that they believe in me. And I believe in what Ryan Pace and Coach Fox are doing in Chicago, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”