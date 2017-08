NBC Universal and our parent company Comcast are working to assist the American Red Cross in supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Red Cross has launched a massive relief response to the storm.

If you would like to make a donation to the Red Cross, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Or you can text “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Thank you for helping us Make a Difference!

Here are other ways to help with relief efforts.