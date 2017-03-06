Today's Forecast: Quite Windy, But Warm

Today: Mostly cloudy with occasional spotty showers likely, quite windy and unseasonably warm. Highs will reach the low 60s late afternoon and evening. Wind: S 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 and 40 mph.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms, a few possibly strong to severe with damaging winds moving from west to east mainly between 10 PM and 2 AM will taper off and end; quite windy and turning cooler as temps fall to the low and mid 40s. Wind: S 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 and 45 mph will ease a liitle late.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers still possible early in NW Indiana. Then clouds will depart for sunshine; still quite windy and mild for the season. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: SW/W 15 to 25 with gusts to 40 mph.



Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.



Thursday: Partly sunny and pleasantly cool with much lighter winds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a chance of light rain or snow showers in the evening. Highs in the low 40s.



Saturday: Cloudy with some snow likely, possibly mixed with rain; windy and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.



Sunday: Cloudy with some snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon; breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.