How to Get Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Friday

National Doughnut Day will be celebrated on Friday, and one major chain is making sure that fans of its doughnuts will get a sweet deal to mark the occasion.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be giving away one free doughnut per customer on Friday in celebration of the Doughnut Day holiday. Locations in Homewood and Elk Grove Village will both offer customers one free glazed doughnut from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

“National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite days because we choose to celebrate each customer’s individually sweet experience with our brand,” Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme is one of many shops and restaurants that will be taking part in the National Doughnut Day festivities on Friday. The first Friday of June has been designated as “National Doughnut Day” since 1938, when it was created by the Salvation Army to honor women that had served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I, according to National Day Calendar.