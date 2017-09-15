Woman Charged With Allegedly Making Up Naperville Robbery

A Plainfield woman who said that she had been robbed of her wallet and wedding rings has now been arrested and charged with filing a false report in the incident, according to Naperville police.

33-year-old Tara Arenz reported that she was held up and robbed in a parking lot near Route 59 and 95th St. in Naperville earlier this week. She told police that her wedding rings and her wallet were stolen in the incident.

On Friday, a Will County judge signed an arrest warrant for Arenz, and she was charged with two counts of Disorderly Conduct, according to Naperville police. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

“The filing of a false police report is something we take very seriously,” Police Chief Robert Marshall said. “This erroneous claim consumed a lot of department resources and caused a great deal of concern among members of our community, who feared for their safety as a result of the report. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated.”

A court date has not yet been set in Arenz’s case.