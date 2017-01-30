A $5,000 reward is being offered after the mysterious shooting death of a Lewis University professor and father found Friday night in his car near a school in west suburban Naperville. Natalie Martinez reports. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at Scullen Middle School, 2815 Mistflower Lane, according to Naperville police.

They found 37-year-old Matthew Lange’s body. Lange, from Oswego, was inside the vehicle with the windows broken out, police said.

“They quickly determined that he suffered from gunshot wounds, he was transported to Edward Hospital in Naperville where he was pronounced dead,” said Naperville police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso. “We don’t feel it was a robbery, we don’ feel it was a carjacking, we don’t feel it was a random event.”

Man Shot to Death in Front of Suburban Middle School

A man was found shot to death Friday night in front of a school in west suburban Naperville, police said. (Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017)

Lange was picking up his son at Scullen Middle School about 7 p.m. where the 4-year-old was in a polish program. A spokesperson told NBC 5 said Lange alternated Friday pickups with his ex-wife—but he never showed up. Another parent came inside and reported a car with its lights and motor on with a person inside. That’s when the police were called.

On Friday night, there were two non-district organizations which had rented space in the building for activities and an after-school club meeting.

The incident does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Naperville police were conducting a homicide investigation—the department’s first in three years.

Monday night at Lewis University in Romeoville, flags were at half-staff, counselors were offered to students and staff who were grieving the loss of a coworker and mentor.