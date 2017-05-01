8 Arrested in Suburban Prostitution Sting

Eight people were arrested during a prostitution sting in the western suburbs Friday, according to police.

Officers from the Naperville Police Department Special Operations Group conducted the operation based on online postings for sexual acts in and around the Naperville area, authorities said in a release.

The officers arranged meetings with the suspects, police said, where “an agreement was made for a sex act in exchange for money” and the suspects were taken into custody.

Selena Dobbins, 19, of Streamwood, Tiara Wilson, 25, of Chicago, Nomi Ferro, 25, of Chicago and Brittany White, 31, of Chicago, were all charged with prostitution, according to Naperville police. White was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Marlisha High, 33, and Aletrice Goins, 23, both of Chicago, were charged with promoting prostitution, officials said.

Bianca Morris, 35, of Chicago, was charged with illegally violating the city ordinance on transportation of alcohol, according to police.

Cristeon Bond-Jones, 25, of Chicago, was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.