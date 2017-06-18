Suburban Police Officers Issue 'Tickets' for Good Behavior

Police officers in suburban Naperville are handing out 'tickets' to kids doing good deeds this summer to help promote positive behavior.

Police officers in a Chicago suburb have launched two new initiatives to promote safety and good behavior this summer.

The Naperville Police Department announced Saturday that officers will be issuing 'tickets' to children they see doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior.

In partnership with 7-Eleven's 'Operation Chill,' now in its 21st year around the U.S., those tickets will be redeemable for a free 12-oz. Slurpee.

This new effort is in addition to the department's 'Citations for Safe Biking Habits' program announced on June 6, in which Naperville residents will be given tickets for demonstrating good bike safety practices.

Those 'tickets' are redeemable for a free ice cream cone at the Riverwalk Café, located at 441 Aurora Ave. in downtown Naperville - though police issued a reminder that bicycles are not allowed on the city's Riverwalk, which has bike racks for public use at several gateways.

While the department hasn't released any guidelines for the 'Operation Chill' tickets, officials said things like wearing a helmet, obeying traffic laws and staying visible (as well as predictable) can all earn a citation.

The bike safety initiative runs through August 2017, according to a release from Naperville police.