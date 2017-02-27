A Naperville high school Monday was investigating a racially “insensitive” social media post involving two students, a school official confirmed.

Michelle Fregoso, director of communications for Naperville North High School, said the post was made on Twitter Sunday.

“The students involved and their parents have met with school administration to discuss the matter,” she said. “There will be consequences, however we do not as a matter of school district policy discuss student discipline.”

In the video, two females can be seen and heard making multiple racist remarks about black people.

Fregoso said the school will continue to talk with students and staff about appropriate social media use and that “words hurt and can have unintended consequences.”

“NNHS is a comprehensive and inclusive high school that continually strives to educate our students on the cultures and diversity that make us, as a school community, so dynamic,” she said. “This incident is wholly not a representation of North’s inclusive student and staff community.”

Some students at the school have rallied on social media to denounce the video.