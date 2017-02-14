A 61-year-old suburban school employee was carjacked at gunpoint while pulling into the facility’s parking lot by suspects who followed her in a white van Monday night, police said.

The crime was committed in Naperville at the Ann Reid Early Childhood Center a little after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Souther Naper Boulevard.

"There was at least two suspects,” said Naperville police Cmdr. Louis Cammiso. “One driving the vehicle that pulled up, the white vehicle, and the subject who stole the vehicle."

One suspect got out and used a handgun to rob the woman of her purse before stealing her gray 2011 BMW X5, police said.

Parents were notified Tuesday afternoon via email about the carjacking, officials said.

“This is our second year here and we love the school,” said parent Saida Abbed. “So, we hope whatever happened can be remedied and so glad to hear that no one was hurt.”

Police released a computer-generated composite of the suspect.

Late last week a teen was carjacked in Western Springs. In both that carjacking and the one in Naperville Monday night multiple suspects were involved, used handguns and drove up on the victims in a white vehicle.

Cammiso said Naperville police are working with Western Springs Police Department due to the similarities.

Naperville School District 203, which Ann Reid Early Childhood Center is a part of, released a statement following the carjacking.

"We are working with the Naperville Police Department who have said there is no threat to students, staff or the building,” it reads. “Morning and afternoon sessions are being held at Ann Reid as normal.”

Police say they are reviewing video from near the carjacking.

At this time they have no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Naperville Police Department.