Museum of Science and Industry Offers Free Admission to Illinois Residents

By James Neveau

    Illinois residents looking for something to do in September will have plenty of opportunities to visit one of Chicago's most iconic museums free of charge. 

    The Museum of Science and Industry, which offers free admission 52 days a year to Illinois residents, is going through its longest stretch of free ticket availability of the year, according to the museum's website. 

    Illinois residents with proof of residency can get into the museum for free on the following days: 

    Sept. 11-15 

    Sept. 18-22 

    Sept. 25-29 

    Oct. 2-5

    If visitors want to go to other exhibits in the museum, including the U-505 Submarine, Robot Revolution, and Coal Mine exhibits, they will still have to pay a fee, which is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11. 

    Tickets can be secured online through the museum's website. 

