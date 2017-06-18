Gerardo Alonso, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Sunday in connection with the deaths of two men in a stabbing and house fire in Oak Lawn.

Murder charges have been filed in the case of a fire and stabbing in Oak Lawn that left two men dead, police confirmed Sunday.

30-year-old Gerardo Alonso was arrested on Saturday and was charged with two counts of first-degree-murder in the case, police said. Alonso was denied bond at a hearing, and will be held in Cook County Jail until his next court date.

On June 8, police responded to a fire at a trailer park in the 9000 block of South Cicero Ave in Oak Lawn. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes of their arrival, and upon inspection of the home they found two victims inside.

One victim, 47-year-old David Danna of Oak Lawn, was ruled to have died from stab wounds and burns according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The other victim, 59-year-old Randy Chabala of Midlothian, died from injuries suffered in the blaze.