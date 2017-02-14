An Ohio hotel has been named the most romantic in the country, according to a new report from Tripadvisor. Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, Ohio, just outside of Toledo, was ranked the no. 1 hotel for romance in the U.S. and among the top 10 most romantic hotels in the world. The ranking was based on millions of reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor, the company said. Also on the U.S. list were the La Maison Hotel in Palm Springs, California; The Gardens Hotel in Key West, Florida; The Inn Above Oak Creek in Sedona, Arizona; and Desert Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs, California.