Mom Charged in Second Infant's Death

A Florida woman faces manslaughter charges after her newborn infant son was found dead in her bed. Polk County Sheriff's Office investigators say this is the woman's second baby to die from co-sleeping. "This lady doesn't get it," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Because of her recklessness and her disregard for the law, her second baby is dead," he said. "Neither one of them had to die." Investigators say Piche-Pitts gave birth to a baby boy on September 18, 2016. Prior to being released from the Winter Haven Women's Hospital, she was given information about properly caring for her infant, including the dangers of co-sleeping.