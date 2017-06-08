Major League Baseball is planning to investigate domestic violence allegations against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, according to a new report. Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Major League Baseball is planning to investigate domestic violence allegations against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, according to a new report.

The organization confirmed the news to NBC Chicago Thursday saying they are "looking into the claims made against Addison Russell," according to Director of Communications Donald Muller.

The news, first reported by Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, comes on the heels of an Instagram post made by Russell’s wife Melisa. In the since-deleted post, Melisa Russell accused her husband of cheating on her:

"Being free to be able to make your own choices for your own happiness beats being cheated on, lied to, & disrespected any day," she wrote in the post.

In the comment section of one of the images, a woman claiming to be Melisa Russell’s best friend said that the shortstop “mentally and physically” abused his wife:

According to Wittenmyer’s report, MLB is expected to try to interview both Melisa Russell and the friend that commented on the Instagram post about the incident.

Major League Baseball adopted new stricter policies on domestic violence allegations back in 2015. The league can place players on administrative leave for up to seven days while they investigate allegations, and there is no minimum or maximum punishment that the league can impose if they deem that a violation of the policy took place.

Several players, including former Chicago Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman and New York Mets infielder Jose Reyes, have been suspended under the league's expanded domestic violence guidelines since they took effect.