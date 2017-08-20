Mitchell Trubisky's Mom Posts Old Photo of QB on His Birthday - NBC Chicago
Mitchell Trubisky's Mom Posts Old Photo of QB on His Birthday

By James Neveau

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky celebrated his 23rd birthday this weekend, and his mom marked the occasion by posting an adorable old photo on social media. 

    Trubisky, who threw for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, likely won't be the team's starter in Week 1, but his mom still has a special place in her heart for him anyway: 

    The quarterback, the second pick in the NFL Draft back in April, is currently the Bears' third string quarterback behind Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez on the depth chart. 

