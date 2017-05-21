The NFL's newest crop of rookies met at the Los Angeles Coliseum this weekend, and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky showed off with an athletic feat that will make Bears fans drool.

Taking some tosses on the field, Trubisky fired a perfect strike through a hanging tire, and his pinpoint accuracy is something taht Bears fans certainly are going to want to see more of when he hits the field this fall:

Trubisky was the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, and the Bears took him after they gave up three draft picks to move up to snag him. Trubisky is the first quarterback that the Bears have taken in the first round since Rex Grossman back in 2003.

Trubisky and the rest of the Bears will report to their first OTA's of the spring this week at Halas Hall, with workouts beginning on Tuesday.