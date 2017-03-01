Aerial footage shows the destruction left in Perryville, Missouri, after Tuesday night's deadly tornadoes swept across Illinois and several areas in the upper Midwest. One person was killed during the severe weather in Missouri, with an additional two confirmed dead in Illinois.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated this footage showed LaSalle County in Illinois. It actually captures storm damage left behind in Missouri, roughly 300 miles south.
