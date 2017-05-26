Mike Montgomery has already cemented his place in Chicago Cubs history thanks to his save in Game 7 of the World Series, but he accomplished another unique feat in the team’s win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Pitching in relief of Kyle Hendricks in the game, Montgomery pitched for scoreless innings, walking just one batter and allowing just one hit as the slammed the door on a 5-1 victory for the Cubs.

The effort was good enough to earn Montgomery the save in the game, and he also made some history in the process.

According to Baseball Reference’s Play Index, the four-inning save was the first such save by a Cubs pitcher in nearly a decade, with Sean Gallagher getting the last one in July of 2007. That game also came against the Giants, with Gallagher giving up one earned run in four innings of work.

Over the last 20 years, only four pitchers have gotten four inning saves for the Cubs, with Jimmy Anderson (2004) and Scott Sanders (1999) also accomplishing the feat.

Since 1990, 12 Cubs pitchers have gotten four inning saves, and none of them did it in fewer pitches than the 41 that Montgomery threw on Thursday afternoon. Montgomery also allowed the fewest hits, as he surrendered just one single.