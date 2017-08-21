Former Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero made his return to Wrigley Field for the first time since being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this year, and he had plenty to say about the experience on his Twitter account.

Montero, who was traded to the Blue Jays after criticizing pitcher Jake Arrieta earlier this season, was mostly positive about what he got to experience at Wrigley.

He had a message for the fans that booed him during his first plate appearance at the Friendly Confines on Friday:

Montero also took time to thank fans for their support while he was with the Cubs:

Montero appeared in all three games against the Cubs, racking up four hits, a double, and a home run in the series. Unfortunately for him, the Blue Jays were swept by the Cubs in the three-game series at the Friendly Confines.