Catcher Miguel Montero speaks from the locker room after the Cubs' loss to the Nationals Tuesday night.

For the first time since his controversial remarks about Jake Arrieta got him a one-way ticket out of Chicago, Miguel Montero will be back in the Windy City on Friday as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Jays will play the Cubs in the first game of a three-game set beginning on Friday afternoon, and sure enough Montero is in the lineup against his former team, batting fifth and catching against the Cubs.

The man on the mound for the Cubs will be none other than Arrieta, who has had a dominant second half of the season and who will be looking to strut his stuff against the man that was so critical of him earlier this year.

Montero’s fate was sealed after a game earlier this season against the Nationals in which the Cubs gave up seven stolen bases. Montero ended up placing the blame on Arrieta, saying that the pitcher didn’t give him enough time to throw anyone out during the game.

“That’s the reason they were running left and right today, because they (Arrieta) were slow to the plate,” Montero said. “But when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time, so yeah, ‘Miggy can’t throw anyone out.’”

After Montero’s comments, the Cubs quickly designated him for assignment, and when he cleared waivers, he was traded to the Blue Jays.

“I told him I wasn’t mad at him,” Arrieta told media after Montero’s departure. “I didn’t see the comments and I don’t care what they were.”

Arrieta will pitch and bat ninth for the Cubs as they attempt to hold onto their slim lead in the National League Central race.