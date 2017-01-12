New Chicago Culver's Location Approved

Culver's—a Wisconsin-based burger franchise best known for its frozen custard and ButterBurgers—has another planned location in Chicago slated to open in 2018.

The 4,000-square-foot storefront will be built near Midway International Airport, at 6400 S. Cicero Ave.

The city's Department of Planning approved the sale of a plot of land to burger chain earlier this week. The restaurant is expected to open in early 2018.

Three other in-the-works Culver's locations are underway in the city, including storefronts in Bronzeville, Wrigleyville and Portage Park.

The franchise's Bronzeville location, opening near 35th street and Martin Luther King Drive, will open its door midsummer, according to Paul Pitas, Culver's director of communication. The Wrigleyville location is set to break ground this year.