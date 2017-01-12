New Chicago Culver's Location Approved | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO

New Chicago Culver's Location Approved

By Kristen Torres

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Culver's—a Wisconsin-based burger franchise best known for its frozen custard and ButterBurgers—has another planned location in Chicago slated to open in 2018.

    The 4,000-square-foot storefront will be built near Midway International Airport, at 6400 S. Cicero Ave.

    The city's Department of Planning approved the sale of a plot of land to burger chain earlier this week. The restaurant is expected to open in early 2018.

    Three other in-the-works Culver's locations are underway in the city, including storefronts in Bronzeville, Wrigleyville and Portage Park.

    The franchise's Bronzeville location, opening near 35th street and Martin Luther King Drive, will open its door midsummer, according to Paul Pitas, Culver's director of communication. The Wrigleyville location is set to break ground this year.

    Published 9 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices