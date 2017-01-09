Man Gets $128 Ticket For Warming Car in Driveway: Report

A southeastern Michigan man is feuding with the local police department after receiving a $128 ticket Tuesday for warming up his car in the driveway of his home.

Nick Taylor, of Roseville, left an insulting and defiant message on his Facebook page over the fine, Click on Detroit reports.

“Every person warms up their car,” Taylor said. “We live in Michigan!”

Taylor told the news outlet he was “furious” when he saw the ticket.

"Vehicle parked in drive with keys in ignition, motor running—no one around," the Roseville officer wrote on the ticket.

Taylor said the officer never knocked on his door to notify him of a problem.

"That would have been respectful," Taylor said. "I had no clue that this was a law, an ordinance."

It’s legal to use a remote starter in Roseville but illegal to leave a key in the car unattended, Click on Detroit Reports.

"You're putting the public at risk," Roseville police Chief James Berlin told the TV station. "This is purely a public safety issue."

Berlin said he would not dismiss the ticket because of the “disparaging comments” Taylor made about the officer who issued the ticket.

Taylor has a court date later this month.