Chicago Blackhawks defenseman was knocked to the ice by a sucker punch in the team’s loss Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks, and on Tuesday the blue liner underwent surgery to repair the damage.

The punch, delivered by Ducks forward Nick Ritchie, was ultimately punished by the NHL, as the league suspended him for two games for the blow.

Rozsival did not play in the Blackhawks’ regular season finale on Saturday, and his status for the postseason is uncertain after the surgery to repair facial fractures.

Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry issued a statement about Rozsival on Tuesday afternoon:

“Michal Rozsival underwent surgery today to repair facial fractures. Surgery went well and he is expected to make a full recovery.”

The punch occurred in the third period of the Blackhawks’ game in Anaheim, with Ritchie dropping his gloves and delivering the blow to Rozsival’s face before the defenseman could even get his gloves off in response:

The Blackhawks are currently preparing for their playoff opener on Thursday night, when they’ll welcome the Nashville Predators to the United Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will air on CSN Chicago.