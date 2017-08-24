National Basketball Association Hall of Fame member and legendary athlete Michael Jordan smiles before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC.

The makers of a new video game have unveiled their version of the ultimate Chicago Bulls roster, and while players like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen made the cut, a few other names may surprise you.

The makers of NBA 2K18 released their list on Thursday, and 15 of the biggest names in team history were a part of the mix. Jordan and Pippen naturally were named as starters, but so was point guard Derrick Rose, who rates as a 94 in the game.

Former Bulls forwards Artis Gilmore and Dennis Rodman round out the starting five, according to the video game company.

Several other Bulls from the 1990’s dynasty teams were featured on the list, including Horace Grant, Steve Kerr, and Toni Kukoc.

A few modern-era Bulls made the cut as well, as forward Jimmy Butler made the list just after being traded away to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Center Joakim Noah and forward Luol Deng also made the list.

Here is the full list, for your viewing pleasure:

B.J. Armstrong

Jimmy Butler

Luol Deng

Artis Gilmore

Horace Grant

Michael Jordan

Steve Kerr

Toni Kukoc

Bob Love

Joakim Noah

Charles Oakley

Scottie Pippen

Dennis Rodman

Derrick Rose

Jerry Sloan

At first blush, there are a few Bulls players that could argue they were snubbed from the list. Kirk Hinrich, who has played the third-most games in Bulls history, wasn’t on the list, and Norm Van Lier wasn’t either.

Chet Walker and Reggie Theus also didn’t make the list despite being in the top 10 all-time scorers in team history.