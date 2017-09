Metra trains on the Rock Island line have been halted in both directions after a pedestrian was struck near the Hickory Creek station.

According to Metra, passengers can expect extensive delays as a result of the collision, which took place near Mokena on Thursday afternoon.

Delays are expected to last up to an hour as a result of the incident, Metra announced.

Stay tuned to NBC 5 and nbcchicago.com for further updates.