McDonald's Unveils Limited-Edition Rainbow Fry Boxes

With National Pride Month underway, one national fast food giant is getting involved in the celebration by releasing a limited edition French fry box.

That restaurant chain, Oak Brook-based McDonald’s, has unveiled the rainbow-colored fry box that they will be selling in the Washington D.C. at three restaurants along the Capital Pride Parade route.

According to WTOP in Washington, McDonald’s will sponsor the first-ever Capital Price Block Party, and they will also have a float in the Capital Pride Parade, the website says.

“The rainbow fry boxes are a fun way to show our support of the LGBTQ community using one of McDonald’s most iconic and recognizable items,” Cathy Martin, co-chair of the McDonald’s PRIDE Network, told WTOP.

Chicago’s Pride Parade, with “Orange is the New Black” star Lea DeLaria serving as the Grand Marshal, will take place on June 25.