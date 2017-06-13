Screenshots of McDonald's new recruiting initiative through Snapchat, which includes ads featuring current employees followed by the option to swipe up and apply for a job.

McDonald’s announced plans to hire 11,000 new employees in the Chicago area on Tuesday, launching a new recruiting initiative through Snapchat.

The fast food giant is planning to hire approximately 250,000 people across the country by August, the company said in a release.

More than half those hires are projected to be between the ages of 16 and 24, according to McDonald’s, adding that for many, this will serve as their first job.

As part of this hiring effort, McDonald’s has branched out when it comes to recruiting, taking to Snapchat to find applicants.

Calling the initiative ‘Snaplications,’ McDonald’s created 10 second ads of current employees talking about their work experiences that show up in the app beginning Tuesday.

Viewers can then swipe up to instantly visit the McDonald’s career website and apply to their local restaurants – all within Snapchat, the social network famous for its disappearing photo messages and quirky filters.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers,” the company’s senior human resources director Jez Langhorn said in a statement. “We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet younger job seekers where they are – their phones.”

The Snaplications strategy was implemented in Australia earlier this year, according to McDonald’s, which is also using digital platforms like online music catalog Spotify and television streaming service Hulu to reach potential job seekers.