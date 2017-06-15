CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 14: Matt Davidson #24 of the Chicago White Sox hits a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning on June 14, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox slugger Matt Davidson pounded yet another home run for the team on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, and in the process he made some history.

The game was the fourth straight that Davidson has hit a home run in, and it made him the first White Sox player to hit at least one home run in each game of a four-game series since Paul Konerko achieved the feat against the Seattle Mariners in July 2010.

The last White Sox player to hit home runs in four consecutive games was outfielder Alex Rios, who launched long balls in four straight contests in April 2013.

With his streak still intact, Davidson will turn his attention to another exclusive club when the White Sox head to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays over the weekend. If he can hit a home run in the series opener on Friday night, he’ll tie a White Sox team record for most consecutive games with a home run, joining six other Sox players that have belted a long ball in five straight contests.

No White Sox player has hit a home run in five straight games since A.J. Pierzynski did it in the 2012 season with the Sox. Several other famous players in team history have also reached that milestone, including Frank Thomas (who did it twice in the 1994 season) and Paul Konerko.

The MLB record for most consecutive games with a home run is eight, and three different players share that distinction, including Ken Griffey Jr.