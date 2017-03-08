Matheny Makes Jab at Maddon Over Love of T-Shirts

The rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has taken on a different look over the last few years, and Cardinals manager Mike Matheny made a subtle dig at Joe Maddon’s style during a press meeting Wednesday.

Matheny, whose Cardinals didn’t make the postseason in 2016 after being eliminated from the 2015 playoffs by the Cubs, was speaking to reporters in Florida when he took a shot at Maddon’s penchant for clever phrases and t-shirts:

Naturally, that comment sparked a lot of discussion on social media, with fans speculating as to what the comment was referring to. While Matheny’s jab at Maddon seems pretty obvious, with the Cubs’ manager often sporting shirts with his most famous slogans like “Try Not to Suck,” the rest of the tweet is up for interpretation.

Was he referring to the Cardinals’ lackluster 38-43 record in games at Busch Stadium last season? Was he referring to the Cubs’ winning the World Series not at Wrigley Field but rather at Progressive Field in Cleveland?

The debate will likely continue for the rest of the day, but needless to say, Matheny’s comments could add a bit of fuel to the fire for one of baseball’s oldest rivalries.