100-Person Brawl Shuts Down Carnival on Chicago's South Side

A massive fight erupted at a carnival on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday night, shutting down the event and leaving at least one person injured.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. at a carnival set up in the parking lot of the Marshfield Plaza shopping center in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a "large disturbance" in the 11700 block of S. Marshfield Ave., according to Chicago police, who shut the carnival down.

At least 100 people were involved in the brawl, which witnesses said involved mostly teenagers and spilled into nearby stores.

Fire officials said a 14-year-old boy was knocked unconscious after being stomped on during the chaos. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, though his injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening.

A few other injuries were reported, according to the Chicago Fire Department, but the victims refused treatment at the scene.

The cause of the fight remains unknown, though witnesses said several groups got involved after a man flashed a gun.

"Chaos, I mean, some people just don't know how to act," said Kiki Shaheed. "It was just belligerent everywhere, people were running everywhere, some people was grabbing stuff and running out of stores and stuff."

Several people were taken from the scene in handcuffs, though Chicago police said Sunday that no arrests were made as they continue to investigate.