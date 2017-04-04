Chicago police are searching for a suspect who was caught on surveillance footage stealing packages from a South Side porch with a young child in tow. NBC 5's Trina Orlando reports.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who was caught on surveillance footage stealing packages from a South Side porch with a young child in tow.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9500 block of S. Oakley Ave. in the city's Beverly neighborhood, police said in a community alert.

Ray and Esther Brown were upset when they realized two packages had been stolen from their front porch. But after viewing video of the theft, their anger turned to outrage - but not over the packages.

"I said wow someone stole the packages and they have a child with them," said Ray, adding that he and his wife couldn't believe their eyes.

"You gotta watch the video two or three times just to even realize this is really happening," he continued.

The video shows a man walking to a car, hand in hand with a young girl, still wearing her backpack from school.

It looks innocent, but moments later, they return to the porch. The man talks on the phone before grabbing two packages and running away with the child trailing behind him.

She even tried to help with the packages before jumping from the porch.

"I was appalled, I was taken aback," Esther said.

"She was having a ball - and she knew what she was doing because she was trying to run as fast as the gentleman was running," Esther said. "So it was very alarming."

Esther said the packages contained hair products and a part to repair a toilet, all worth a total of around $50.

"The packages themselves was meaningless, what was important was they were involving this child, and the child thought it was a game," Esther said.

The Browns said their packages had already been replaced, but they hope this theft can teach an important lesson.

"This is what happens to our children, if you start at this age, and play these games with them, they're learning the wrong thing, they're receiving the wrong messages," Esther said.

"We need to be protecting our children, not harboring them to do criminal acts," she added.

No one is in custody in connection with the theft, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (312) 747-8273.