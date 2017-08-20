A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the face during an attempted robbery in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood on Sundaqy morning.

The attempted robbery occurred in the 200 block of South Kostner, police said. Just before 5 a.m., the man was attacked, sustaining stab wounds to his back, right eye, and nose during the attempted robbery.

After the incident, the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

No one is yet in custody in the incident, and Area North police are still investigating.