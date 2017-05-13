A 47-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Chicago's Fulton River District neighborhood early Saturday, according to police. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Around 12:45 a.m., the man was in his blue Dodge Charger in the 400 block of N. Halsted St. when an offender got out of a black SUV and attempted to steal the victim's car.

The victim, who police said has a concealed carry permit, showed a weapon, and the offender ran back into the SUV and fled the scene.

In an attempt to get the offender's license plate, the victim followed the SUV on Halsted, according to police, at which point the offender opened fire.

One bullet traveled straight through the victim's windshield, striking the man's hand.

Authorities said the victim was planning to drive himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but instead pulled over near the intersection of N. State St. and W. Oak St. on the city's Near North Side and called 911. He was then taken to Northwestern, where he is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the attack, according to police, who continue to investigate.