A 43-year-old man was killed in a shootout at a gas station in suburban Elmwood Park on Saturday, according to police. NBC 5's Ash-har Quraishi reports.

A 43-year-old man was killed in a shootout at a gas station in suburban Elmwood Park on Saturday, according to police.

Around 4:50 p.m., authorities said Ronald Morales, of Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood, pulled into the gas station at 75th and Grand Avenue and went inside to buy cigarettes and other items.

When he exited the store, Morales made eye contact with the driver of another vehicle who was pumping gas. A verbal confrontation ensued, according to police, who said both men drew weapons and exchanged gunfire over the hood of the car.

Morales was shot, police said, and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Watch Live Another Puzzle Piece Added to April's Mysterious Pregnancy

The other man drove away in what was believed to be a Chevy Impala, according to police, though surveillance footage captured a clear image of both the incident as well as the gunman who fled.

Authorities said approximately 13 rounds were recovered, as well as one weapon belonging to Morales’ adult son – who unsuccessfully attempted to perform CPR at the scene.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting and the motive remains unclear. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force continues to investigate.