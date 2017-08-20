A man is dead after he was ejected from the bed of a pickup truck in an accident in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

The accident occurred in the 2700 block of S. Komensky at approximately 6:55 p.m. Sunday evening. A blue pickup truck was driving northbound through an alley when it collided with a Chevy Trailblazer, according to Chicago police.

After striking the vehicle, the truck then careened into a fence, ejecting two men from the bed of the pickup.

One of the men, a 26-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck and another passenger inside the cab both exited the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

The CPD Major Accident Unit is still investigating the accident.