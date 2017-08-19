Man Crashes Stolen Car Into Illinois State Police Vehicle

A man driving a stolen car crashed into an unmarked Illinois State Police vehicle on Saturday night in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. when Chicago police officers spotted a stolen vehicle. The driver then fled after seeing the officers, and a short pursuit took place, according to police.

The chase ended when the man went through a stop sign and crashed into an unmarked Illinois State Police car. Three state troopers were in the vehicle at the time, and all three were taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.