The man charged in connection with a police-involved shooting on Chicago's South Side over the weekend was released from jail on parole three weeks earlier, just four days after he was sentenced to prison, records show.

Dashonn Maggette, 31, was charged Monday with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer on duty and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a police officer, according to Chicago police.

Maggette was on parole at the time of the incident, CPD spokesman Guglielmi said in a tweet, adding that he "is no stranger to our broken criminal justice system."

Maggette, of the 7700 block of S. Prairie Ave. in Chicago, is a five-time convicted felon, Guglielmi continued, adding that there is "no accountability."

Maggette served time in prison beginning in 2004 for charges including attempted murder, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was arrested again for aggravated battery with a firearm in 2009, IDOC records indicate, for which he was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

It's unclear when Maggette was released, but he was arrested yet again on May 13, 2016, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to IDOC. He was sentenced to two years in prison on May 8 of this year, records from the Cook County Clerk's office show.

The following day, he was admitted to Stateville Correctional Center, where he received credit for 355 days served, according to IDOC and the clerk's records. He was released on May 12, three weeks and one day before he and an officer were both shot in an exchange of gunfire Saturday night, authorities said.

Around 11:07 p.m., officers were on routine patrol in the 8100 block of S. Maryland Ave. in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood when they saw a group of people drinking alcohol on the sidewalk and exited their vehicle to investigate, Chicago police said in a statement.

As the officers approached, authorities said Maggette fled into an apartment building stairwell. The officers chased him and saw that he had a gun, according to police. Officials said a struggle then ensued, during which the weapon discharged, hitting one of the officers in the hand.

The officer’s partner then returned fire, according to police, striking Maggette.

“There was a struggle over the gun,” First Deputy CPD Supt. Kevin Navarro said at a news conference early Sunday. “The offender shot one of the officers in the hand. Officers returned fire, striking the offender.”

The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

Maggette sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, authorities said, and a weapon was recovered on the scene.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days as is customary with all police-involved shootings.

The specifics of the incident, including the use of force, remain under investigation by the Independent Police Review Authority.

Saturday’s police-involved shooting was the second in Chicago in as many days.

Officers shot and killed 17-year-old Corsean Lewis after authorities said he opened fire on a patrol car in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Friday night.