A man has been charged in connection with the violent kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood earlier this month, according to police. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

A man has been charged in connection with the violent kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood earlier this month, according to police.

Jarqueese O'Brian Henigan, 31, faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, robbery armed with a firearm and armed habitual criminal - all felonies, Chicago police said Saturday in a release.

He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer, and was found to be wanted on an out-of-state warrant.

Henigan, of the 10300 block of S. Halsted St. in the Washington Heights neighborhood, was taken into custody Friday in that same block after being positively identified as the suspect who allegedly attacked a woman just steps from Wrigley Field on March 9.

Around 8:30 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was exiting a garage behind her apartment building in the 3700 block of N. Fremont St. when Henigan approached her and pulled out a gun, according to police.

The woman was in the back of her apartment, just blocks from Wrigley Field, when she was approached by a man with a gun, police said.

Photo credit: NBC 5

Authorities said he then allegedly forced her into the trunk of her blue 2012 Mazda and sexually assaulted her, before taking off on a joyride that spanned more than 20 miles, all while the victim was locked inside the trunk of the vehicle.

Henigan drove to several locations on Chicago's South Side, police said, before crashing the car into a tree in the 11500 block of S. Throop St. That's when the woman said she used the emergency trunk release to free herself and call police.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle more than 20 miles away, which is when the woman says she managed to free herself, police said.

Photo credit: Captured News

That incident was one of at least three sexual assaults reported on the city's North Side in less than two weeks that have left area residents on edge.

The most recent incident occurred in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on March 12, when police said a man armed with a knife robbed and sexually assaulted a woman as she was attempting to enter a home in the 1900 block of N. Orchard St.

Another attack occurred on Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of W. Barry Ave. in the city's Lake View neighborhood. In that incident, officials said a 25-year-old woman was walking to her car when a man armed with a gun approached and demanded all her money. She complied, according to police, at which point he then forced her into her vehicle and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot.

No one is in custody in connection with either of those incidents and the investigations remain ongoing.

Authorities previously said they believed the assaults that took place on Barry Ave. and Fremont St. may have been committed by the same offender, though Henigan has only been charged in connection with the March 9 incident.

He was expected to appear in bond court on Sunday.